BR Ambedkar Konaseema , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the NDA coalition government was committed to ensuring people's rights over their own land and resolving long-pending land disputes, while asserting that governance should reach people and improve their lives. Andhra govt committed to safeguarding people's land rights: CM Naidu

Addressing the "Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku" programme at Machavaram in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, the chief minister said the government was giving high priority to water and land as they were vital for people's lives and livelihoods.

"If water is life, land is livelihood. That is why the NDA coalition government is giving high priority to both these programmes," he said.

The chief minister said that despite the severe impact of El Nino on the state, more than 1,000 TMC of water from the Godavari river had flowed into the sea, adding that its utilisation could have brought tremendous benefits to the people.

Naidu said he meets people every month on the first day while distributing pensions under the "Pedala Sevalo" programme and that the government was working through Public-Private-People Partnership to improve their living standards as part of its social responsibility.

"We have to develop, create wealth and raise living standards so that everyone can live with dignity. The government is working towards this," he said.

The CM said the government was working towards a garbage-free Andhra Pradesh every third Saturday under the "Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra" programme, while also seeking to convert waste into wealth and promote a circular economy.

Turning to land-related issues, Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 had tampered with and destroyed land records and introduced the Land Titling Act in an attempt to grab people's lands. The NDA government after coming to power, repealed the Act, he said.

Naidu alleged that photographs of previous rulers had been placed on Pattadar Passbooks relating to lands given by ancestors and even on survey stones, including expensive granite stones.

He further alleged that lands and properties of people disliked by the previous rulers were placed on a prohibited list, causing hardship to them.

The government was therefore conducting a comprehensive re-survey and issuing Pattadar Passbooks bearing the Rajamudra, with security features such as e-KYC, QR codes and blockchain technology to prevent irregularities, he added.

Naidu said the introduction of auto-mutation had benefited 1.2 lakh families, while 16 lakh acres had been freed from restrictions and 224 land issues that had remained pending for decades had been resolved.

He said the government had also settled a 120-year-old land dispute and resolved long-pending land issues in places including Shettipalli, Vatticherukuru, Kalidindi, Kangundi and Mudinepalli.

The chief minister said steps had been taken to remove these difficulties, resolve the dispute and benefit 1,410 people by taking action concerning 56.37 acres of land.

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