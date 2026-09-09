‘Festivals are inclusive’: Amruta Fadnavis differs with VHP’s call to keep Muslims out of garba events

Actor Shreyas Talpade also spoke against the call to bar Muslims from Navratri events, saying, “We have been enjoying all festivals together for so many years... I have always enjoyed every festival to the fullest, and I will continue to do so.”

“If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it,” Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.

Her remarks come days after the VHP announced that Muslims would not be allowed to participate in garba and dandiya events across the state during Navratri, which begins on October 11. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has backed the VHP’s call, alleging that cases of “love jihad” tend to increase during such festivals, news agency PTI reported.

Amid a controversy over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s call to keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , has said festivals are inclusive and there is nothing wrong with Muslims attending the celebrations.

Also Read: VHP’s Muslim-free Garba, Aadhaar checks: Aaditya asks, ‘Who gave them certificates of Hindutva?’

Rane backs VHP’s call Rane, in an exclusive interview to PTI Videos on Monday, supported the VHP’s decision and said those attending garba events should undergo identity verification and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry.

“Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry,” Rane said.

He alleged that cases of “love jihad” tend to increase during such festivals. The term ‘love jihad’ is used by some groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women from other religions into relationships with the aim of converting them to Islam.

Rane also said rules governing the use of sound systems, popularly called DJs, should be applied uniformly to religious processions.

“If DJs are not permitted during Ganesh festival celebrations, similar restrictions should apply to Eid processions as well,” he said.

What VHP has said The VHP has announced that Muslims would be barred from participating in garba and dandiya events during Navratri across Maharashtra. It also issued guidelines for organisers to verify the Hindu identity of participants.

The measures include checking attendees’ Aadhaar cards and applying tilak on their foreheads.

VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had taken the decision to prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in garba and dandiya events.

“We have taken a decision of not allowing participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival,” Nair said, as quoted by PTI.

“Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?” he said.

Nair said the restrictions did not mean the VHP was against any particular community and described them as precautionary measures to protect what the organisation considers the cultural character of Hindu festivals.

“The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus. And it cannot allow its dilution. However, it admits the restrictions are precautionary measures and not directed against Muslims or any other communities,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)