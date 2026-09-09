Chandigarh, : The Haryana Government has placed a monitoring system for decisions taken during Chief Minister meetings, requiring departments to fix responsibilities and provide evidence-based compliance reports, an official statement said on Wednesday. Haryana tightens monitoring of CM meeting decisions; depts to give evidence-based action reports

Under a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday, which has come into force with immediate effect, all departments have been told to avoid vague compliance remarks such as "action is being taken" and instead spell out what has actually been done on each decision.

The directions have been circulated to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards, corporations and public sector undertakings, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers and registrars of state universities.

The order says decisions taken at the chief minister's meetings on administrative, developmental, welfare, law and order, infrastructure and other important matters require timely and result-oriented implementation.

Each decision will now have to be converted into a separate action point, clearly answering five questions what is to be done, who will do it, by when, what outcome is expected and what will constitute proof of completion, the SOP said.

As per the directions, expressions such as "take necessary action", "take immediate action" and "look into it" should, as far as possible, be replaced by specific and measurable directions.

The draft Minutes of Meeting will be prepared within three working days of the conclusion of a meeting. Once approved at the competent level, the minutes will be circulated to the departments and officers concerned.

No oral alteration will be permitted in an approved MoM. Any factual correction or amendment will require a separate corrigendum or amendment with the approval of the competent authority.

A background or briefing note, with the current position, previous decisions and action taken, progress achieved, major bottlenecks, approvals required and proposed timelines and targets will be made available at least three working days before the meeting.

The SOP makes the Action Taken Report an evidence-based compliance document rather than a formal report.

The status of each action point must be classified as Completed, In Progress, Overdue, Not Started, or Not Feasible/Issue Requiring Decision, with supporting material such as orders, approvals, progress reports or photographs.

For partially completed or pending work, they must specify action already taken, work remaining, reasons for delay, current status, revised or proposed completion date and the officer concerned.

The first ATR will be submitted within one month of circulation of the approved MoM, unless a shorter deadline has been prescribed for a particular action point.

Providing an escalation mechanism for missed deadlines, according to the SOP, the administrative secretary or head of department will review the reasons if an action point is not implemented within the prescribed period.

Repeated failure to adhere to prescribed timelines may be brought to the notice of the Haryana chief secretary for review.

The "CM Meeting Monitoring Portal" will serve as the central mechanism for decisions and directions issued at meetings chaired by the chief minister.

Action points will be uploaded on the portal within two working days after approval of the MoM.

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