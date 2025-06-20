Andhra govt failed to fulfil promises and safeguard law: Jagan

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday claimed that the huge turnout of people to his rallies and tours in the rural areas is a clear indication to the growing anti-incumbency against the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing a press conference at his Tadepalli residence, Jagan said the overwhelming response of the people to his recent tours was a standing testimony of the huge anti-incumbency that has set in within one year of the Naidu regime.

“The huge success of Betrayal Day on June 4 with tremendous response from the people in all parts of the state shows the people are vexed with the Naidu government which failed to implement his Super Six promises and safeguard law and order in the state,” Jagan said.

He said his visit to Sattenapalli on Wednesday in a “curfew-like situation” showed the measure of repressive methods being adopted by the Chandrababu Naidu government. “What is wrong if the Opposition leader visits to console a family? The people have turned up in large numbers to see me, as they are vexed with the government and are looking towards YSRCP,” he claimed.

Jagan said even during his visit to Podili to call on the distressed tobacco farmers last week, the government tried to scuttle the event by imposing huge restrictions when milling crowds had come to see him. “A handful of TDP workers tried to disrupt the meeting while farmers who came in large numbers had maintained restraint. Yet, cases were filed against farmers and not those who tried to disrupt the rally,” he said.

“There is severe repression in the state and people are venting their ire at every given opportunity by extending support to all our programmes,” he said.

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan’s so-called condolence tours were meant for instigating violence. “He has violated all police permissions for his tours, held gatherings in narrow alleys leading to stampedes, encouraged violence, and blamed the police,” he said.

He said the way the YSRCP mobilised crowds for Jagan’s tour, violating the police restrictions, was highly condemnable. “If such people flood the streets, it will lead to dangerous consequences. The public must stay alert,” he said.

He emphasised that maintaining law and order in the state is a top priority for the coalition government and urged people to think seriously about the kind of leadership they want shaping the future.