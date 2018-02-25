Andhra govt to go fully online by March-end, says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday the government will go completely go online by March-end.

Naidu also said his government was making efforts towards real-time governance with cutting-edge technology. “By March end, we are planning to become paperless offices. My government is online now. Every citizen will have an optic fibre connection. If any citizen has any problem, he can get it sorted out with a single call or representing the issue online,” he said during a session on ‘Technologies for Tomorrow’ on the second-day of the CII Partnership Summit in Vishakhapatnam.

He said by using technology, the state will be able to monitor every aspect of governance. “It is a unique experiment. I have found no other government where this is being done. We want to use technology for the overall benefit,” he added.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government signed nine MoUs worth Rs 9,341 crore with the potential to create 5,700 jobs in the aerospace and defence sectors.

On the first day of the summit on Saturday, the government signed 77 MoUs that could bring in investments worth Rs 31,546 crore, which in turn can create 98,291 jobs.

Naidu, along with Union minister for commerce and industry Suresh Prabhu, also laid the foundation stones for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) campuses in Kakinada, East Godavari district. The campuses will be built on 25 acres each.

Top innovators from across the world were a part of the summit. Among the key tie-ups that the government forged, was one with Autogrid Systems. Amit Narayan, founder and CEO of Autogrid Systems, said the tie-up will bring down power costs for consumers and help the government save over Rs 2,000 crore in five years.