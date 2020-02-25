Andhra IRS officer’s suspension revoked, graft probe to continue

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:43 IST

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who is facing a probe for financial irregularities, and directed the Andhra Pradesh government to repatriate him to his parent department--the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The state government in December suspended Kishore, a 1990-batch IRS officer who joined the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) in 2014 on deputation as the CEO, over the alleged financial irregularities. It also turned down Kishore’s request seeking cancellation of his deputation and repatriation to his parent department, where he was expecting promotion as a principal commissioner (income tax).

The tribunal allowed the government to continue the ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigation against Kishore

Kishore faces cases including under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal breach of trust). He was asked not to leave Vijayawada after the ACB and CID began investigating the charges against him on December 12.

Kishore moved the CAT against his suspension and got a stay onDecember 17. The tribunal also asked the government to clear his salary dues.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has accused chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of hounding the IRS officer because Kishore worked during his rule. He argued that there was no scope for irregularities in the APEDB as it was a body meant to attract investments into Andhra Pradesh and has no powers to allot land or grant incentives to the investors.

Kishore was among the Income Tax department officials, who investigated the alleged disproportionate assets case of Reddy. He assessed the income of the Jagati Publications owned by Reddy and levied Rs 122.78 crore tax on it in 2010. He also pointed out irregularities in the Jagati Publications’ shares.

Kishore refused to comment on the tribunal order.

Repeated calls to Praveen Prakash, principal secretary in Chief Minister’s Office did not elicit any response.