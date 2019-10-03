e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to incorporate ‘Prime Minister’ in his farmer scheme

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh raised strong objection to naming the scheme as YSR Rythu Bharosa, because nearly half of the money under the scheme was being borne by the central government under PM Kisan Yojana.

south Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:13 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to incorporate the words “Prime Minister” for a change in his latest scheme.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to incorporate the words “Prime Minister” for a change in his latest scheme.(ANI Photo )
         

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been on a renaming spree of various welfare schemes after his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, is likely to incorporate the words “Prime Minister” for a change in his latest scheme.

Jagan has announced unveiling of a scheme “YSR Rythu Bharosa” with effect from October 15. Under this scheme, the state government will make a direct cash transfer of Rs 12,500 per year into the account of every farmer towards crop investment support.

This amount includes Rs 6,000 as promised under Prime Minister Kisan Yojana. The remaining Rs 6,500 will be borne by the Andhra government.

According to a spokesman at the chief minister’s office, Jagan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Apart from discussing various issues pertaining to the state, he is likely to request the Prime Minister to come to Andhra Pradesh on October 15 to launch the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh raised strong objection to naming the scheme as YSR Rythu Bharosa, because nearly half of the money under the scheme was being borne by the central government under PM Kisan Yojana.

“Don’t be another sticker CM like Chandrababu Naidu. Out of Rs 12,500 to be paid to farmers, Rs 6,000 was sanctioned by Modi ji. Don’t paste your sticker on the scheme and name it as YSR Bharosa. Name it after Narendra Modi,” BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana had tweeted.

Apparently realising that the naming of the scheme might trigger a political controversy, the Jagan government is contemplating adding the words “PM Kisan” after YSR Bharosa.

“A final decision on the exact nomenclature of the scheme will be taken after the meeting of the chief minister with the Prime Minister,” an official familiar with the development said.

The government has already announced that the scheme will be restricted to only poor farmers, unlike in Telangana, where all farmers, irrespective of their land holding and financial status, have been getting a similar assistance under Rythu Bandhu.

According to the latest guidelines, the Rythu Bharosa scheme will not be applicable to non-agricultural lands belonging to different organisations, more than one farmer within the same family, present and past elected representatives of various bodies such as state assembly, legislative council, parliament, municipalities and corporations, zilla parishads, working and retired officials of various state and central government departments and their affiliated wings, state and central public sector undertakings etc.

Those getting pension of Rs 10,000 and more, those who paid income tax the previous year, doctors, engineers, lawyers, charted accountants and architects and those who paid commercial tax/professional tax and GST last year are also not eligible for financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, an official statement said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:13 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News