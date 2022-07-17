Andhra Pradesh: Floods hit 2 million, Godavari level breaches 25L cusecs mark

The ferocious Godavari has left the lives of over two million people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as the flood flow crossed the 2.56 million cusecs mark on Saturday night, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006.

On August 7, 2006, the flood discharge in the Godavari was 2,850,664 cusecs, largest after the one recorded on August 16, 1986 (3.506 million cusecs).

As many as 628 villages, particularly the island villages called lankas, under 62 mandals in these districts were now hit by the massive deluge but no reprieve appeared in sight yet.

But a halt in downpour, particularly in the upper catchment areas of Godavari in Maharashtra and Telangana, has raised hope over the flood receding from Sunday onwards.

That the flood level at upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana fell by two feet on Saturday came as good news but the discharge at the Cotton Barrage could swell to 28 lakh cusecs before falling down over the next 30-36 hours, officials here said.

The authorities have so far evacuated 76,775 persons from the affected villages and lodged 71,200 of them in 177 relief camps, according to the State Disaster Management Authority managing director B R Ambedkar.

Ambedkar, who has been constantly monitoring the situation, said 243 medical camps were organised in the affected villages to prevent spread of diseases. About 55,000 food packets were also distributed to the displaced people.

Two helicopters of Indian Navy have been kept ready in Rajamahendravaram to carry out rescue and relief operations whenever required.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours.

Ten teams each of NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to ensure distribution of 25-kg rice, one kg each of toor dal, potatoes, onions and edible oil to the flood-hit families.

Those sheltered in relief centres should be given ₹1,000 per head, with a cap of ₹2,000 per family as aid, he said.

According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crops in 3,173.58 hectares and horticultural crops in 5,928.73 ha have suffered damage because of the deluge.

Roads to a length of 1,101.32 km have also been damaged, according to the SDMA.

KCR to undertake aerial survey today

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state on Sunday.

The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area in the state, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, an official release said on Saturday.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar would accompany Rao during the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister T Harish Rao would hold a review meeting with senior officials and doctors on preventing spread of infectious diseases in rain and flood-hit areas. .

The health department is working on finalising the health-related issues for the CM’s visit on Sunday, the release said.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft.

The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said.

Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.

Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in water on Saturday.

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.

Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days ending last Thursday. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents, an official said on last Wednesday. PTI SJR SJR SS SS