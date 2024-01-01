Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extend new year greetings

close_game
PTI |
Jan 01, 2024 11:43 AM IST

The Governor wished that 2024 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of New Year. I wish the year 2024 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Nazeer in a press release.

He noted that the new year gives us hope to look forward to a bright future for exploring new opportunities and an inspiration to achieve new goals.

The Chief Minister wished everyone a happy and prosperous new year and extended special wishes to his party, YSRCP, its members and supporters.

