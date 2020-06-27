e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 796 Covid-19 cases, tally past 12k-mark

Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 796 Covid-19 cases, tally past 12k-mark

Of the 796 cases reported on Saturday, the highest number of infections -161 – were recorded in Anantapuram district. It is now the district with the second highest cases after Kurnool.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh’s count of Covid-19 cases breached the 12,000-mark on June 27, 2020 after it reported almost 800 new infections.
Andhra Pradesh’s count of Covid-19 cases breached the 12,000-mark on June 27, 2020 after it reported almost 800 new infections. (ANI File )
         

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday. With 796 new infections in the last 24 hours, the state’s tally has now climbed to 12, 285, according to a government bulletin.

The state has 6,648 active cases and 11 deaths from the disease between Friday and Saturday pushed the death toll to 157.

On Friday, the state had reported a record 605 new coronavirus cases, taking it past the 11,000-mark.

Of the 796 cases reported on Saturday, the highest number of infections -161 – were recorded in Anantapuram district. It is now the district with the second highest cases after Kurnool.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, Krishna and Kurnool districts registered four each while West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram accounted for one each. It was the first COVID-19 death in Vizianagaram district to date.

According to the state bulletin, 263 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering in the last 24 hours , sending the state’s aggregate to 5,480.

The state nodal officer reported that 24,458 samples were tested for the virus during the 24-hour period, ending 9 AM on Saturday.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In