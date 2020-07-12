Andhra’s Covid-19 tally past 29k-mark with record single-day spike of 1,933 cases

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh reported a new record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing its tally near the 30,000-mark. With 1,933 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the southern state’s total count now stands at 29,168.

The state also reported a record 19 fatalities in a day to push the death toll to 328, according to news agency PTI quoting state government bulletin.

With a total of 846 patients being discharged from hospitals after being cured of coronavirus disease in the same 24-hour period, the number of recovered patients has risen to 15,412. There are now 13,428 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The state so far tested 11,53,849 samples with a positivity rate of 2.53 per cent but the recovery rate slumped to 52.84 per cent, reports PTI.

The surge in coronavirus infections came on a day when India, too, recorded yet another single-day spike of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 849,553.

In fact, Sunday was the ninth consecutive day when India recorded more than 22,000 cases.

The rapid spread of the disease across the country has seen it account for 12% of daily global cases, according to Worldometers.

India on Saturday reported 27,114 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Globally, the figure stood at 2,14,741, according to Worldometers. This is 12.6% of the global cases.

The trend has been rising since June 30, when India’s share of cases in daily global cases of the coronavirus disease was 10.4 per cent.