Andhra woman opens parcel, finds unknown man's body and ransom letter in it

In a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari, a woman received a parcel on Thursday night only to discover the body of an unidentified person and a ransom letter in it. The woman thought that she would find electronic appliances in the parcel for her under construction house, instead she found a dead body. (Representative Image)

The incident took place in Yendagandi village in Undi mandal of the district, news agency IANS reported.

What led to the incident?

The woman, identified as Naga Tulsi, had moved the Kshatriya Seva Samithi seeking financial help to construct her house. On the basis of her application, the Samithi sent her tiles.

Later, she again filed a petition with the Samithi asking them for further help in the construction. Reportedly, the organization promised to provide her with electricity appliances.

Tulsi received a WhatsApp message which said that the Samithi would send her items like lights, fans and switches. Following this a parcel was delivered to her house on Thursday night which, the delivery person said that contained electronic appliances.

Tulsi later opened the parcel and was shocked upon finding the corpse of a person in it.

Soon after, her family members informed the police about the body and a team was rushed to the spot.

Officials shifted the corpse to a government hospital for post mortem examination, IANS reported. A case was registered in this regard and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Police said the corpse was of a male around the age of 45, noting that he is likely to have died four to five days ago.

Additionally, District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi also visited the village to investigate the case.

Ransom letter demanding ₹ 1.3 crore

Along with the dead body, Tulsi also found a letter in the parcel, which demanding ₹1.30 crore from the woman and warned her family of serious consequences if it failed to meet the demand.

Police said they were trying to trace the person who delivered the parcel, adding that they have already summoned representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for interrogation.

As part of its ongoing probe, police said they are also verifying missing persons complaints within the limits of the surrounding areas.