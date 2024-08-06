25-year-old garbage collector’s headless body found in Mohali’s Balongi

The headless body of a garbage collector was discovered near the Chappar Chiri Memorial on Monday morning. Following preliminary probe, they identified the deceased as Frisad Safi, 25, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing in Patiala. (HT)

An onlooker spotted the body and raised the alarm. Police were alerted, following which a PCR team, besides Balongi police reached the spot.

Following preliminary probe, they identified the deceased as Frisad Safi, 25, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing in Patiala. After identifying the victim, police informed his family. A forensic team also reached the spot to collect crucial evidence.

“When we got the information, the main challenge was to identify the victim. Through human intelligence, we found that the victim was a garbage collector. We have yet to ascertain who murdered him and what was the exact reason. The accused definitely had a deep-rooted grudge against the victim. Based on preliminary investigation and examination of the scene of crime, it seems to be a cold-blooded murder. We have got certain leads and thus we will nab the accused soon,” an investigator said.

A police officer said, “Multiple teams have been deputed to crack the case using human and technical intelligence. Based on few early leads, our teams are making efforts to trace the accused at the earliest.”

Based on the statement of the victim’s cousin, a murder case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS at the Balongi police station.