Angela Merkel not to stand during India’s national anthem over medical condition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has had several bouts of trembling while standing during several official events in last four-five months, will not be standing when Indian and German national anthems will be played at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angela Merkel, Germany's chancellor, arrives for a news conference at a European Union (EU) leaders summit in Brussels.
Angela Merkel, Germany's chancellor, arrives for a news conference at a European Union (EU) leaders summit in Brussels. (Bloomberg)
         

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand when Indian and German national anthems will be played at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning during ceremonial welcome due to her medical condition, according to two government officials familiar with the development.

One of the officials cited above said there are certain provisions in the order relating to the National Anthem of India which will be invoked to allow German Chancellor to be seated.

“Chancellor Merkel’s difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand. The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate Chancellor’s wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome,” said the officer.

Merkel has had several bouts of trembling while standing during several official events in last four-five months. In July too, she sat through the German and Danish national anthems during a ceremony welcoming Denmark’s prime minister to Berlin.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:49 IST

