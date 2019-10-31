Angela Merkel not to stand during India’s national anthem over medical condition

india

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand when Indian and German national anthems will be played at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning during ceremonial welcome due to her medical condition, according to two government officials familiar with the development.

One of the officials cited above said there are certain provisions in the order relating to the National Anthem of India which will be invoked to allow German Chancellor to be seated.

“Chancellor Merkel’s difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand. The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate Chancellor’s wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome,” said the officer.

Merkel has had several bouts of trembling while standing during several official events in last four-five months. In July too, she sat through the German and Danish national anthems during a ceremony welcoming Denmark’s prime minister to Berlin.

