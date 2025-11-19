'Executed terrorist acts from US': NIA reveal on Anmol Bishnoi upon deportation to India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Anmol Bishnoi arrived in India today after his deportation from the US.

Anmol was deported to India and landed in the afternoon, following which he was taken into custody by the NIA. Upon his arrest, the probe agency revealed that Anmol worked in close coordination with his brother Lawrence and and 'terrorist' Goldy Brar.

"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the NIA release read.

The probe agency said that Anmol Bishnoi had been absconding since 2022 and had "actively aided designated individual terrorist" Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi to carry out acts of terror during the 2020-2023 period.

Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th arrest linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi–led terror syndicate. Already charge-sheeted by the NIA in March 2023, he has now been taken into custody upon his arrival in India.

Bishnoi was reportedly "removed" by the US and deported to India, and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had informed Baba Siddique's family of the same before his deportation to India.

"Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the NIA release said.

Not just Baba Siddique's murder case, Anmol Bishnoi is also tied to the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024. He is facing 18 criminal cases in India and is also allegedly tied to the killing of Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A native of Punjab's Fazilka, Anmol Bishnoi had been on the run since fleeing India via Nepal on a forged passport, and later moved through Dubai and Kenya before arriving in the US.