Annamalai files defamation case against DMK leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai on Wednesday filed a criminal defamation case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) RS Bharathi for alleging his involvement in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy since methanol came from Puducherry, which is led by the NDA government. On June 23, Bharathi during a press meet “wondered” if Annamalai and the BJP were involved in the incident to defame the DMK government. (PTI)

After filing the case in Chennai’s Saidapet court, Annamalai told reporters: “Bharathi said I was responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. He said I had conspired in the tragedy. The speech has caused distress to me. I haven’t filed any defamation case in the last three years after becoming the party’s state president. But Bharathi’s speech has crossed the limits.”

Annamalai has demanded ₹1 crore as compensation and legal action on Bharathi. “The amount of ₹1 crore will be given to people affected in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy,” he said. The compensation received from this case will be used to construct and operate an alcohol-deaddiction centre in Kallakurichi, he added.

Bharathi told HT that Annamalai had sent him a legal notice on the same matter to which he had responded on June 5. “I didn’t accuse him. I raised a suspicion,” he said.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on June 19 claimed 65 lives. The opposition AIADMK and BJP has severely criticised the DMK government over the tragedy and the law and order situation. Annamalai had demanded the resignation of the state’s prohibition minister S Muthusamy.

On June 23, Bharathi during a press meet “wondered” if Annamalai and the BJP were involved in the incident to defame the DMK government. Since the methanol used has been found to be sourced from neighbouring BJP ruled union territory Puducherry, Bharathi blamed Annamalai for the hooch tragedy.

He said: “BJP is liable...If anyone needs to resign, it’s their BJP ministers and the chief minister of Puducherry…This a planned conspiracy by Annamalai. This is related to Vikravandi election. I have doubts if it was done before elections.”

The bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency was conducted on Wednesday.