Annual solar eclipse on February 17: Will it be visible in India? Check time and details

The year's first solar eclipse, which is all set to occur on February 17, will be an annular celestial event. The path of the eclipse will be limited to a small region in Antarctica, making the complete event witnessable to very few space enthusiasts other than those working in a few research stations in the polar continent. (REUTERS file photo)

The eclipse will reportedly last for a short time frame, nearly up to 2 minutes, 20 seconds and will be visible from Antarctica, Southern Argentina, Chile, Parts of South Africa and nearby oceans.

An annual eclipse occurs when the Moon stands at the farthest point from the Earth and since it is smaller is size as compared to the Sun, it fails to cover it completely, hence leaving a rim of light around it, which is referred to as the ‘ring of fire’, HT earlier reported.

When will the eclipse occur? The eclipse will last for about 2 minutes and 20 seconds at around 07:01 UTC, which translates to 12:31 pm IST, reports said.

Few will witness that moment, but observers in the rest of Antarctica — including those on cruise ships on late-season tours — will see a partial solar eclipse, as will people in parts of southern Africa and the southern tip of South America, said a report by Space.com.

More number of people can see the rare celestial event in its partial stages during which the moon would block only a fraction of the Sun instead of the complete one where it stands ahead of the Sun completely, and features a stunning ring around it which is often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’.

Experts urge caution while witnessing eclipses through the naked eye. Since looking at the eclipse without protection can affect vision, experts advise usage of ISO certified solar eclipse glasses. Witnesses should wear ISO certified at all times during eclipses during both partial and annular phases, said a report by The Sunday Guardian.