First solar eclipse of 2026 in February | When and where to watch? Details here

The year 2026 will witness its first solar eclipse in the next five days. The annual celestial event or the Surya Grahan will be marked by the moon covering the sun's center, leaving a rim of light around it. For this year, the first solar eclipse will take place on February 17. Partial phases of the celestial event can be witnessed across Southern Argentina, Chile, Parts of South Africa and nearby oceans. (AP file photo for representation)

An annual eclipse occurs when the Moon stands at the farthest point from the Earth and since it is smaller is size as compared to the Sun, it fails to cover it completely, hence leaving a rim of light around it, which is referred to as the ‘ring of fire’.

The solar eclipse's path of annularity will reportedly cut across East Antarctica.

Will the eclipse be visible from India? The solar eclipse on February 17 will not be visible from India. Partial phases of the celestial event can be witnessed across Southern Argentina, Chile, Parts of South Africa and nearby oceans, a report by The Sunday Guardian said.

What time will the eclipse be visible? The eclipse will last for about 2 minutes and 20 seconds at around 07:01 UTC, which translates to 12:31 pm IST, reports said.

How to watch solar eclipse? Space enthusiasts can witness the rare celestial event, but seeing it with the naked eye can often pose potential risks. Here are some of the things to keep in mind while watching an eclipse: