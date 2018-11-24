Another kidnapped youth murdered in Kashmir’s Shopian, third since Nov 15

A youth, who was earlier a special police officer, was abducted and killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. Two other abducted youth were, however, released unharmed.

Police said that militants today kidnapped three young men - Reyaz Ahmad, Zahid Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad, all residents of Reban Shopian.

The first two were set free but police found Basharat Ahmad’s body from village Nikloora in Pulwama, a police spokesman. The body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

According to locals, Basharat was earlier working as SPO.

A case has been registered in the police station concerned and investigation initiated, police in the matter.

Last week, two out of the seven civilians abducted by suspected militants in the district were found killed.

While an 18-year-old was shot dead on November 15 night, a 19-year-old was found with his throat slit on November 17 as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo issued an audio threat against police and army informers.

