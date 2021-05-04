Another letter accuses Param Bir Singh of extortion

Mumbai: A cricket bookie and two businessmen from the city have written to Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey alleging that former Mumbai police commissioner (CP) and present commandant general, Maharashtra home guards Param Bir Singh ran a recovery and extortion racket in Thane while serving as CP Thane.

The three complainants have also named a former encounter specialist and a serving police inspector of Thane police as part of Singh’s alleged activities. The three claimed that the rogue cops extorted crores of rupees from them.

Police officers who asked not to be named said DGP Pandey has entrusted the complaints to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for enquiry.

Singh did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment.

Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan, businessman Ketan Tanna and Munir Ahmed Pathan met DGP Pandey last month and filed their complaints against Singh.

According to their complaints (HT has reviewed them) the three say that under the instructions of Singh, who served as Thane CP between 2015-18, a former encounter specialist and a serving police inspector from the anti-extortion cell, would call upon businessmen on the pretext of enquiry or investigation and then extort money by threatening to be implicated in false cases.

The complainants have claimed that under Singh’s leadership these police officers allegedly extorted money from those who received extortion calls from gangster Ravi Pujari .

Jalan, who was arrested by the Thane police in 2018 in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) case, has stated that Singh with the help of these corrupt officers manipulated complaints with the intention of extortion from innocent persons.

Singh is already facing an FIR registered by an Akola police inspector BR Ghadge alleging that was implicated in some cases after refusing to follow Singh’s instructions aimed at benefiting the accused in a criminal case.

Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner for his mishandling of the Antilia explosives scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiran, the man in possession of the vehicle in which the explosives were found outside the residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Hiran reported the vehicle stolen around a week before it was found with the explosives in late February. Hiran was subsequently found dead.

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been named as the main accused in both cases by the National Investigation Agency. After his removal as commissioner, Singh wrote a letter to the chief minister, alleging that the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh instructed Vaze and some other Mumbai Police officers to extort money from dance bars, bars and restaurants and hookah parlours in the city.

Singh also approached courts with his complaint, following which the Bombay high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter, forcing Deshmukh’s resignation. CBI subsequently, on April 21, registered a regular case against Deshmukh.