Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Another man arrested in Assam for 'defending' Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

PTI |
May 03, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with this arrest, a total of 37 people have been arrested in a similar case.

One more person was arrested from Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly "defending" Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the "anti-nationals will be dealt with firmly" by the state police. (File Image/PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the "anti-nationals will be dealt with firmly" by the state police. (File Image/PTI)

With this, a total of 37 people have been arrested in similar cases, he said.

The person arrested from Dhubri was identified as Amar Ali, he added.

"Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. A total of 37 Anti Nationals put behind bars till now," Sarma said in a post on X.

"All these anti-nationals will be dealt with firmly by @assampolice," he said.

Earlier, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Another man arrested in Assam for 'defending' Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On