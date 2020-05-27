Another meeting in Maharashtra, this time between CM Uddhav Thackeray and allies

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:27 IST

Maharashtra will see another meeting on Wednesday amid speculation of a rift in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as the state fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the members of the alliance partners shortly will come after a series of similar talks even as the ruling party’s leader Sanjay Raut said the government will complete its full term.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the chief minister after having tea with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday.

There were speculations that Pawar was not happy with Thackeray’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in the worst-hit state, while the Sena chief was unhappy with the NCP leader’s stand to reopen economic activities in the state.

“Whatever is being said in the media over Maharashtra political situation, there is no such situation in the state,” Nana Patole, state Congress leader, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“At this time, we are only working towards fighting Covid-19. We are following all guidelines of the government of India,” Patole, who is also the assembly speaker, said.

The Thackeray government has been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who led an agitation against the government last week.

Fadnavis has stepped up its attack on the state government’s handling of the pandemic and at the same time denied the BJP was seeking to destabilise the government.

Speculation over the fate of the government had picked up on Monday when Pawar—widely considered the key architect of the coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress formed after the 2019 assembly elections—met Koshyari and also had his third meeting in the span of weeks with Thackeray, who is under criticism for his handling of the pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment that his party was not the “key decision-maker’ in the state has also prompted allegations that the Congress is seeking to distance itself from the state government of which it is a part.

On his part, Sharad Pawar claimed the government is safe and accused Fadnavis of being “impatient”. The Shiv Sena claimed the meeting between Pawar and Thackeray as routine.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar met at Matoshree last evening for 1.5 hours. There are some who are spreading false stories about the stability of this MVA govt. That is nothing but heartburn. This government is stable. Don’t worry,” Raut had tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Pawar, Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other senior MVA ministers held meetings at the Bal Thackeray memorial site in Shivaji Park this month.