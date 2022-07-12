Another Rajiv case convict moves top court seeking release

P Ravichandran, one of the life term convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking his release from prison like fellow convict AG Perarivalan.

On May 18, the top court ordered the release of Perarivalan after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor failed to take a call on his mercy petition for two-and-a-half years, despite the recommendation of the State Cabinet for remission of Perarivalan’s sentence.

Citing the SC order, Ravichandran argued that he stands at the same footing since the TN government in 2018 recommended to release all the seven convicts in the case. The other convicts included V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Nalini.

In jail for 30 years now, Ravichandran stated in his plea that he is a socially conscious man and will not be a threat to the society, if released. He has asked for an interim bail until his case for formal release reaches a conclusion.

Last month, Madras high court, declined to entertain Ravichandran’s plea, saying high courts do not have the special powers that the Supreme Court has.