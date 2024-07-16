Another Tamil Nadu politician murdered, NTK leader Balasubramanian hacked to death in Madurai

Balasubramanian, Naam Tamilar Katchi party's Madurai north district deputy secretary, was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, said the police. The incident took place days after the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong in Chennai. NTK's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian

Madurai City Police commissioner Loganathan said Balasubramanian was hacked to death when he was out on his morning walk on Tuesday in Madurai's BB Kulam area. "It seems that this murder was done because of his family problem. An investigation is underway. We will file an FIR shortly," Loganathan said speaking to ANI.

Police sources said while the victim had three pending criminal cases against him, preliminary investigation suggests that the reason for murder was family issues and personal enmity.

It is also alleged that Balasubramanian was a history-sheeter involved in three murder cases.

Earlier this month, BSP Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai. It is being suspected by the agencies that the associates of murdered gangster Arcot Suresh were behind the attack on Armstrong.

Highlighting the suspected motive behind the killing, ACP Garg mentioned that the associates of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was assassinated last year, believed it was "conspired" by Armstrong.

"In continuation of this, the special teams formed by the Chennai police have secured three more suspects. The preliminary investigation so far indicates that the motive prima facie appears to be based on different types of analysis. In August 2023, Arcot Suresh was murdered by a gang; his family and associates believe it was done under the direction or in conspiracy with Armstrong, who was murdered on Friday," he stated.

While multiple suspects linked to the case were arrested, one of the accused - Thiruvengadam - was killed in Chennai in a shoot-out on Saturday night. He allegedly tried to flee police custody when he was taken to recover the weapon used to murder Armstrong.

Thiruvengadam allegedly followed Armstrong for days before the murder, surveilling his movements and keeping a tab on his activities.

(With inputs from ANI)