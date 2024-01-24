Another YSRCP MP resigns from party, LS membership

Parliamentarian belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and also his Lok Sabha membership, the third YSRCP MP to quit the party in the recent times. YSR Congress Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalusaid the party leadership asked him to shift him to a different constituency, as it was planning to replace him with an OBC candidate in Narasaraopet, but he refused to move from his constituency. (Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu / X)

The 40-year-old MP representing Narsaraopet parliamentary constituency in Palnadu district told reporters that he had sent his resignation letter to party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he had taken the decision in view of the peculiar situation prevailing in the party for the last few days.

The other two MPs to quit the party in the recent times are Sanjeev Kumar (Kurnool) and Vallabhaneni Balashowry (Machilipatnam).

Devarayalu said the party leadership had asked him to shift him to a different constituency, as it was planning to replace him with an OBC candidate in Narasaraopet. But he refused to move from his constituency.

“There has been a sort of uncertainty within the party for the last six months over my seat. In the past two weeks, there had been pressure on me to shift to another constituency. I was virtually pushed to a corner and I had no option but to quit the party to end this uncertainty, for which I was not responsible,” he said.

A YSRCP leader familiar with the development said Jagan had finalised the name of a local YSRCP leader Nagarjuna Yadav for the Narsaraopet Lok Sabha seat, but had kept the decision pending following a representation from the party MLAs under his parliamentary constituency to retain Devarayalu.

Devarayalu said he had not yet thought of his future course of action nor was there any invitation from any other party. “However, he might join the Telugu Desam Party soon,” the YSRCP leader quoted above said.

On January 13, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry announced his resignation from the party. He later met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and expressed his interest in joining the party.

On January 10, YSRCP MP from Kurnool Dr Sanjeev Kumar announced his resignation from the party and also his Lok Sabha membership. He told reporters that he could not do anything for the development of Kurnool in the last four and a half years.

Both the MPs were denied tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There are reports that Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy would resign from the party soon, as Jagan has categorically refused to give him the ticket again, the party leader quoted above said.

The YSRCP has 22 members in Lok Sabha. The party president has denied tickets to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

Besides, he shifted the existing MPs in other parliamentary constituencies to the state assembly. They include: Goddeti Madhavi (Araku), M V V Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam), M Gurumurthy (Tirupati-SC), Margani Bharat (Rajahmundry), Vanga Geetha (Kakinada) and N Reddappa (Chittoor).

More changes are expected in a day or two, party sources said.