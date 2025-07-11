‘Answer already provided’: DK Shivakumar puts Karnataka CM speculation to rest

Putting down speculation about replacing Karnataka chief minister minister Siddaramiah to rest, state’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the answer has already been given and it is “not good” to speak about the matter again and again. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks come after Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to serve the full five-year term.(File/PTI)

This comes after Siddaramaiah clarified that he will serve the full five-year term.

"The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala). When an answer has been provided, it's not good to speak again and again, and asking the same thing again and again is also not right. You don't want to make any comment now, and it's unnecessary." ANI news agency quoted Shivakumar as saying.

When asked about growing support for him within the party to take over as chief minister, Shivakumar said, "Leave it. Many of you have aspirations too," reported news agency PTI.

The clarification comes amid speculation within party circles that DK Shivakumar would take over Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister as the government term nears the halfway mark after Congress won the state assembly elections in 2023.

What Siddaramaiah said

Earlier on Thursday, Siddaramaiah told reporters in Delhi there is “no vacancy” for the top post. He reiterated his commitment to serve the full five-year term.

Brushing aside rumours that he might step down to make way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, later this year, Siddaramaiah firmly said, “Am I not sitting here as the Chief Minister? Where is the vacancy? DK Shivakumar himself has clarified this, and I’m saying the same, there’s no vacancy for the CM post.”

He added that the party high command has not initiated discussions on changing leadership. “AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of Karnataka, has clearly said there is no leadership change on the cards. Even Shivakumar has publicly stated the same. Despite this, media speculation continues,” Siddaramaiah said.

He even took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate the same. Sharing pictures of several media reports in Kannada, he wrote, “The talk of a change in the Chief Minister in the state is only being discussed in the media. There is no such agreement or discussion happening within the party.

I will remain the Chief Minister for all five years. Our high command, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have already clarified this matter.”