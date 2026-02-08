Raipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, and disruption of Maoist financial networks have yielded results in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism, asserting that the menace will be completely eradicated before March 31. Anti-Naxal strategy yielding results, menace will be eradicated by March 31, says Shah

Shah made the remarks after chairing a high-level security review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, weeks ahead of the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoist insurgency.

The Home Minister, in a post on X, shared photographs of the meeting.

"Today in Raipur, I held a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh government and officials on anti-Naxal operations. The security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, targeting of the Naxal financial network and the surrender policy have yielded positive results, and Naxalism will be completely eradicated before March 31," he wrote.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, an official said.

Directors general of the Central Reserve Police Force , Border Security Force , Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Investigation Agency , as well as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana, along with several senior officers, were also present, he added.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, comprising seven districts, shares borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and has long been considered the strongest bastion of Maoists. However, the region has witnessed intensified anti-Naxal operations over the past few years, considerably weakening the extremist movement.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites, including top cadres such as CPI general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh, while around 1,900 Naxalites were arrested and over 2,500 surrendered during the same period in the state, as per police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.