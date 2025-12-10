Anti-sabotage checks underway, as 3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat

Bomb detection and disposal teams were rushed to three Delhi schools after they received threats via email on Wednesday, sparking panic. The latest in a series of such threats in the national capital were sent around 10am to Modern School, Delhi Public School (RK Puram), and Sanskriti School. On December 3, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

A police officer said anti-sabotage checks were underway at the three school campuses, and no suspicious objects have been found so far. The sender of the threat email has not yet been identified.

The email was sent from an email ID “wasung@atomicmail.io” with a subject line “bomb blast @12.5 pm”. It referred to fake police encounters, the so-called Khalistan referendum, the Khalistan movement, and the UN. Police were trying to identify the sender.

On December 3, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats via email. Five schools received emails, warnings of bomb blasts, leading to evacuations and searches, before the threat was later declared a hoax, on November 20.

Two days earlier, four district courts in Delhi and two Central Reserve Police Force-run schools received similar threats. Hearings at Saket, Patiala House, Rohini, and Dwarka courts were halted, and staff evacuated.

On October 28, over 200 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, triggering searches before the threat was declared a hoax.

Last year, a 17-year-old school student was “traced” but never apprehended after he had sent threatening emails to hundreds of schools. Over 500 schools received bomb threats last year.