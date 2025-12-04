Two Delhi University colleges subject to bomb threats; later declared hoaxes

New Delhi Police and bomb squad personnel at Ramjas College. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Two colleges affiliated with the Delhi University received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, triggering panic and deployment of police and bomb squads at the colleges. The threats, however, were later declared hoaxes and police said they are trying to identify the sender of the emails.

Police said the email was sent at 1.59am to Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College from the ID “adi_vasuki@outlook.com”, with the subject “Three RDX IEDs placed in Deshbandhu college and Ramjas College to blast at 1.15 pm. Evacuate all ASAP”

Deputy police commissioner (north) Raja Banthia said the principal of Ramjas College reported the threat early in the morning, after which bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) and police conducted checks at both colleges. No suspicious object was found.

While no official figures have been shared, more than 500 schools last year and at least 300 this year have received bomb threats that later turned out to be hoaxes. Last year, a school student, 17, was “traced” after he had sent threatening emails to hundreds of schools, but he was not apprehended.

An official at Ramjas College said they checked the email around 10am and immediately asked the staff and students to vacate the campus. The students were escorted off campus, and police were called.

“Practical exams were scheduled for today. But the minute we received the bomb threat, we immediately vacated the college and asked students to return home,” Ajay Aroral, principal of Ramjas College, said.

Rajendra Pandey, principal of Deshbandhu College, said, “Some staff members have made over three rounds of the school, but haven’t found anything. We will wait for the bomb squad to give us clearance to occupy the building.”

A senior police officer said, “The email mentions Tamil Nadu, DMK and even Pakistan ISI. We think all of this just made up...to get attention. We think this is a student. However, cyber teams are looking for the user. We suspect he/she used a false name to send the emails.”

The email reads: ”Due to the Meth case involving ... the TN intelligence wants to divert media attention to BJP-ruled states... they know this will lead to top leader arrests in DMK. Thus, with the collusion of Pak ISI cells who were provided safe haven in Coimbatore, this operation to blast 2 colleges in Delhi was planned for today. Please evacuate all students and staffs by Noon to be safe. I was part of the planning phase, but I want to become informer and get witness protection...First, call BDDS and prevent the devices from activating.”

On November 20, five schools in Delhi received emails, warnings of bomb blasts, leading to evacuations and searches before the threats were later declared hoaxes.

On November 18, four district courts in Delhi and two Central Reserve Police Force-run schools received similar threats. Hearings at Saket, Patiala House, Rohini, and Dwarka courts were halted, and staff evacuated.

On October 28, over 200 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, triggering searches before the threats were later declared a hoax.