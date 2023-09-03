‘Not surprising…hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma’: Union minister Anurag Thakur slams Udhayanidhi's remark

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the I.N.D.I.A alliance over Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.



Referring to the opposition alliance ‘GHAMANDIA’, (arrogant) a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack the opposition, Thakur said,"It is not surprising that DMK or any other party of GHAMANDIA alliance nourishes so much hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to the extent of equating it with ‘dengue’ and ‘malaria’ and provoking others to eradicate Sanatan Dharma".



“A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can’t hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharata, its rich culture and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation since the ages”, Thakur posted on X, formerly Twitter.



“GHAMANDIA represents a putrefied and highly decomposed form of secularism to the extent of breaking up society and the nation. Such instances are glaring in GHAMANDIA-ruled states like Bihar, Bengal etc. where state-sponsored attacks on peaceful Ram Navami processions killed several innocent people. If GHAMANDIA has mistaken Sanatan, it should know that it is the soul of Bharata which even foreign invaders like Mughals could not destroy”, he added.



A massive political controversy has erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatana was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated”, Udhayanidhi, who is also the Tamil Nadu minister for youth welfare and sports development, was quoted as saying.

‘DMK, Cong speaking about ending Sanatan Dharma for vote politics’: Shah





Union home minister Amit Shah in poll-bound Rajasthan accused the I.N.D.I.A alliance members of hating Hinduism. “For the last two days INDIA alliance is insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma'. Before this, Manmohan Singh also said that the first right on the budget is for the minorities, but we say that the first right is for the poor, tribals, Dalits and backwards”, ANI quoted the minister as saying.

