News / India News / ‘I.N.D.I.A. bloc hates Hinduism’: Amit Shah's attack at Opposition from poll-bound Rajasthan

‘I.N.D.I.A. bloc hates Hinduism’: Amit Shah's attack at Opposition from poll-bound Rajasthan

BySnehashish Roy
Sep 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Amit Shah's attack came after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made a remark on Sanatana Dharma. He called it an ‘appeasement tactic’ by I.N.D.I.A. bloc

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Opposition-led I.N.D.I.A. coalition over the remark made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on an endonym frequently used to refer Hinduism – Sanatana Dharma – and said the Opposition bloc ‘hates Hinduism’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(PTI)

“You (Opposition) want power but at what cost? You have been disrespecting the Sanatana Dharma and the culture and history of this country,” Shah said addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dungarpur. He further alleged that Stalin's remark is a part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc's ‘vote-bank politics’ and ‘appeasement tactic’. “The sons of a (former) Union finance minister and Tamil Nadu chief minister are claiming to end the Sanatana Dharma. Are you (public) ready to end the Sanatana Dharma?” he asked.

Also read: Congress MP defends Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Sanatana' remarks: ‘Mischievous spin’

The Union minister also recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement where he allegedly said that the first rights on Union Bugdet are of the minorities. “In the greed of vote bank, they (Congress) gave the rights on Budget first to the minorities,” he added.

Shah further took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly comparing Hindu organisations with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi, who is also a minister in the Tamil Nadu government, compared Sanatana Dharma with the likes of dengue, malaria among other diseases and said ‘we have to eradicate them’. “Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated,” he said at a presser.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out