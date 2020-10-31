e-paper
Home / India News / 'India, China ties were stable for 3 decades because...': Jaishankar on LAC

‘India, China ties were stable for 3 decades because...’: Jaishankar on LAC

Agreements between the countries must be respected scrupulously in the entirety to restore normalcy, Jaishankar said.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on LAC, terrorism, India-China ties etc on Saturday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on LAC, terrorism, India-China ties etc on Saturday. (PTI)
         

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally challenge the status quo is unacceptable where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is concerned.

Commenting on the ongoing standoff between India and China, the foreign minister said ties were stable for three decades as two nations addressed inherited challenges and new circumstances. “Peace and tranquillity in border areas provided basis for expanded cooperation on other domains,” Jaishankar said.

Agreements between the countries must be respected scrupulously in the entirety to restore normalcy, Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister has commented several times on the India-China standoff and reiterated that the immediate focus should be on restoring peace and tranquillity.

