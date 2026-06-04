‘Anybody can join’: CJP, in first presser, invites students, youth to take part in protest | Key demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has outlined plans for its upcoming protest on June 6. The Party seeks the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the conduct of national examinations, it said at its first press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press briefing at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Calling recent administrative changes in the CBSE an “eyewash”, the satire political outfit said the transfers of senior officials did not address deeper problems in the system.

ALSO READ | CJP founder to return to India on June 6, stage protest over NEET, other exam irregularities

The CJP spokespersons

The press conference, held at the Constitution Club of India, also introduced the party’s newly appointed spokespersons. Investigative journalist Saurav Das was named chief spokesperson, alongside political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

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Cockroach Janta Party announces three spokespersons who will speak on behalf of the protest movement to the public and the media.



Investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of Chief Spokesperson. Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and an… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 3, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Key demands of the CJP protest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key demands of the CJP protest {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CJP said the June 6 protest was being organised in response to allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in major examinations including NEET, CBSE and CUET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP said the June 6 protest was being organised in response to allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in major examinations including NEET, CBSE and CUET. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are demanding accountability in the system,” Saurav Das added. “We have been demanding the resignation of the education minister, but no action has been taken against him to date. The transfers are being projected as action. It’s not. There’s a rot in the system,” he said. ‘Anybody can join us’: CJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are demanding accountability in the system,” Saurav Das added. “We have been demanding the resignation of the education minister, but no action has been taken against him to date. The transfers are being projected as action. It’s not. There’s a rot in the system,” he said. ‘Anybody can join us’: CJP {{/usCountry}}

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The party said the demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, and called on students, their parents, and young people across the country to join.

Saurav Das said the movement was aimed at demanding accountability in the education system. “We have given an open call. Anybody can join us without a party banner. We are ready to have a dialogue with everybody, be it those in power or the Opposition,” he said.

CJP founder to land in India on June 6

The protest call has been linked to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is expected to return to India on June 6 and move to seek permission for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar via Parliament Street Police Station.

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was said to join Dipke, as per the CJP spokespersons.

ALSO READ | Will join CJP protest in Capital if Pradhan doesn’t resign: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashutosh Ranka seemed confident that permission would be granted. “Jantar Mantar has historically been a site for peaceful dissent. We are confident that the police will give us permission,” he said. “To protest is our fundamental right by the Constitution,” Saurav Das said.

‘CJP is bigger than an individual’

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Vijeta Dahiya said the movement showed dissatisfaction among young people with the current state of the education system. “The way this movement has captured the imagination shows that an entire generation is dissatisfied with the state of affairs,” he said.

The party also addressed questions regarding its political background and alleged associations with the Aam Aadmi Party. They said its campaign should be seen independently of past affiliations.

Ashutosh Ranka said the protest was due to concerns about systemic failure. “Our past affiliations are not important. This fight is bigger than that. CJP is bigger than an individual or any organisation,” he said.

Protests against concerns over NEET, CBSE, CUET exams

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The CJP, founded by Dipke as a youth-focused political commentary movement, has gained much following on social media through its criticism of the examination systems and calls for greater accountability.

The CJP claims the NEET paper leak controversy alone has impacted around 2.2 million candidates. Abhijeet Dipke said the issue extends beyond NEET, citing CBSE exams, CUET, and SSC GD recruitment tests, which together involve nearly 9.5 million students and aspirants.

Dipke earlier said he drew ideological inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and Jawaharlal Nehru. He described himself as a firm believer in constitutional methods of protest.

“I believe in the Constitution of India more than anything else. It gives all of us the right to express our voice in a democracy,” he said. He added that the planned demonstration would remain peaceful and lawful.

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“How long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any single party; it belongs to all of us,” he said.

Jantar Mantar, where the demonstration is expected to be held, has long served as a designated venue for public demonstrations and student-led protests. The education ministry has not responded to demands for the resignation of the minister.

(With inputs from Himanshi Sharma)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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