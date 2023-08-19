'Anyone can contest against PM…why is BJP worried': Congress leader on Rahul Gandhi's name in 2024 polls

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stirring the row over Rahul Gandhi's proposed candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency and asked why the party is ‘worried’ as to which candidate will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general election. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(PTI)

He said be it Priyanka Gandhi or others from the kin, anybody can contest against the Prime Minister and hinted the saffron party need not 'concern' itself over this.

“Anybody can contest against the Prime Minister be it Priyanka Gandhi or any other Gandhi...If the Prime Minister stays so carefree then why is his (PM Modi) party so concerned as to which candidate will stand opposite him?” he asked.

A political slugfest ensued moments after newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed that the former party chief will contest from his erstwhile constituency. He also said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can decide to contest 2024 from Varanasi or any other constituency.

Rai later reiterated his claim and said, “It is the demand of the Congress workers and the public there...Congress workers want to work on their shortcomings to make sure Rahul Gandhi wins from Amethi. Congress workers demand that Priyanka Gandhi be established as a strong leader. It is their (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) personal decision on where to contest from. We will give our best performance to ensure their win.”

BJP hit out at Congress alleging the Gandhi-Nehru family of treating Amethi constituency as their private property. "Congress treated that constituency (Amethi) as their family's private property and kept chewing the people like chewing gum. Now people won't forgive them," former Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI.

To this, Congress leader Harish Rawat defended Rahul Gandhi referring Amethi as his ‘natural seat’.

Currently, the 53-year-old leader is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amethi seat in 2009 and 2014 elections.