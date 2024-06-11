Chandrababu Naidu swearing in: Check timing of Andhra CM oath, who will attend

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance to a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday, June 12.



Naidu,74, met Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijaywada on Tuesday and formally staked claim to form the government. He was accompanied by his party allies, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari.



“All MLAs of the BJP, Janasena, and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Chief Minister of the NDA government,” Naidu had said after the meeting of NDA legislators.



In 2014, Naidu became the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. He lost the 2019 polls to remain an opposition leader until 2024.



Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time in his political career.

When and where will Chandrababu Naidu take oath?

Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 12 at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Who will attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing in?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top dignitaries are expected to attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.



Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad told PTI that Modi is expected to leave Delhi for the Gannavaram Airport at 8:20 am on Wednesday and arrive by 10:40 am.

As per the tentative schedule, PM Modi is expected to reach the venue by 10.55 am to participate in the swearing-in ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm.



The prime minister is expected to return to the airport at 12.40 pm and take off for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm, wherein he will attend the oath ceremony of the Odisha chief minister.



“JP Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji are coming here today. Soon after landing here, they will head to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu, where discussions on numbers and portfolios will be decided by them,” Andhra Pradesh's BJP president D Purandeswari told ANI.