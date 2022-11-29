Home / India News / AP govt to conduct forensic audit of Margadarsi Chit Fund accounts

AP govt to conduct forensic audit of Margadarsi Chit Fund accounts

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations and Andhra Pradesh Registrar of Chit Funds V Ramakrishna said:“The state-wide inspections conducted by the department in 35 chit fund companies in the last few days have revealed large scale financial irregularities”.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (Agencies)
Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (Agencies)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited, promoted by Eenadu group chairman Ch Ramoji Rao.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations and Andhra Pradesh Registrar of Chit Funds V Ramakrishna told reporters in Vijayawada: “The state-wide inspections conducted by the department in 35 chit fund companies in three phases in the last few days have revealed large scale financial irregularities”.

In a preliminary assessment, the department found major violations by chit fund companies for accepting deposits in the name of security, offering interest payable, and not maintaining separate balance sheets, officials privy to the matter said. They were also found to have siphoned the money and diverted it for non-chit fund activities; accepted fixed deposits which is against rules etc, one of the official said.

The department will issue show cause notice and conduct a forensic audit of Margadarsi Chit Funds, Ramakrishna said. “But the company authorities have not cooperated with the authorities. Margadarsi has been ordered to provide details of the second account, but until today, details are yet to be submitted,” he said.

The IG said the department will further conduct inspections at the Hyderabad branches of Margadarsi in cooperation with Telangana authorities. Despite repeated attempts, the Margadarsi authorities could not be reached for comments.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out