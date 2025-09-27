AP hands over girl’s death case to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation the probe into the case of suspicious death of a minor tribal girl in Kurnool in 2017, that remained a mystery till date, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The state home department issued orders on Thursday, entrusting the probe to the CBI on the death of the 15-year-old girl. (Representational image)

The state home department issued orders on Thursday, entrusting the probe into the death of the 15-year-old girl, a student of Class 10, who was found hanging to the ceiling fan at her hostel room in C R Reddy High School in Kurnool town on August 18, 2017. Her parents alleged that the people belonging to the school management had raped and murdered her.

The Kurnool police arrested the school correspondent and his sons into custody, but they were later released on bail. As the police investigation made no headway, the YSR Congress Party government issued orders in 2020, referring the case to the CBI.

But the CBI failed to take up probe. When her parents approached the high court on September 11, 2020, the CBI submitted that it could not probe the case citing lack of resources.

After the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition came to power in June 2024, too, there was no progress in the case. In August this year, the victim’s parents accused the government of ignoring the case for political reasons.

As a result, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would request the CBI to take over the probe into the minor girl’s suspicious death again. Accordingly, orders were issued on Thursday.