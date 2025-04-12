Menu Explore
AP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2025 08:01 AM IST

AP Inter Result 2025 will be announced today at 11 am. The results for 1st and 2nd year examinations will be available at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. 

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Intermediate Public Examinations IPE March 1st and 2nd year can check the results through the official website of BIEAP Result at resultbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates

AP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results releasing today(HT file)
AP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results releasing today(HT file)

The result for first and second year will be declared at 11 am today.

Along with the official website, the results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked at HT Portal as well. The links to register for 1st and 2nd year results are given here.

Register for 1st year results 

Register for 2nd year results 

AP Inter Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the first and second-year examinations can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 11 examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 19 and Andhra Pradesh Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On