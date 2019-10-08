Apache copters, Sukhoi-MKI, paratroopers: What to expect at IAF Day celebrations

india

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday. A ceremonial parade and air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet will be part of the celebrations at IAF’s Hindon base.

IAF in a tweet said, “ #AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all.”

The aircraft that will take to skies on Tuesday include the newly-acquired Apache attack helicopters and the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, another new entrant in the force.

An Apache helicopter during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 87th Air Force Day, October 6, 2019. ( Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO )

The Apache was procured from the United States and has the ability to carry out lethal attacks besides providing assistance in peace keeping missions.

Likewise, the Chinooks were also procured from the US and will boost IAF’s heavy-lift capabilities. It can carry airlift troops and heavy artillery guns besides providing help in humanitarian missions.

Also part of the air drills will be the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, MIG-21 Bison, Netra airborne early warning and control system (AWACS), upgraded MIG-27 and MIG-29, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-MKI, advanced light helicopter and the light combat aircraft Tejas. All these planes took part in the rehearsal at Hindon on Sunday, October 6.

Indian Air Force officer marches during the rehearsal for IAF Day, October 6, 2019. ( Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO )

During the rehearsals, besides the ground display, teams of aircraft like Sukhois, Mirage-2000s, MIG-21s, Jaguar, IC-130J, Globemaster, Apaches and Chinooks also put up an air show for the numerous spectators at Hindon. The fighter aircraft had flown in from different airbases and performed various manoeuvres over the airbase.

Indian Air Force Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas performing during the dress rehearsal , October 6, 2019. ( Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO )

The air show will also include various formations by the Surya Kiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopters, an IAF officer said. Vintage aircraft like the Tiger Moth, the refurbished Dakota transport aircraft and a sky jump by the Akash Ganga team of paratroopers will be the other highlights of the event.

A Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI will perform a spectacular manoeuvre at the end of the flypast.

The IAF Day is celebrated every year on October 8 at the Hindon air base.

