Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid drops first YouTube video on India's Got Latent controversy: 'Till I say it is'

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka ‘The Rebel Kid’ on Wednesday, April 9, dropped her first ‘Story Time’ YouTube video since the controversy broke out involving an episode of 'India's Got Latent' in which she featured along with YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over their remarks termed obscene. Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'The Rebel Kid', dropped her first YouTube video since the India's Got Latent controversy on Wednesday, April 9.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

The YouTube video titled ‘Till I say it is’ premiered at 6 pm on Apoorva Mukhija's channel and was about the India's Got Latent controversy.

The social media personality has over 3 million followers on Instagram and is known as 'The Rebel Kid' among her fans. Her ‘Story Time’ videos in which she refers her followers as ‘cute little red flags’ are among her most popular videos.

India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija was one of the panelists who featured in the controversial episode of “India’s Got Latent”, run by comedian Samay Raina who also faced massive outrage and investigation that the comments made in the show triggered.

Among the most slammed remarks from the show were that made by YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who had asked a contestant a question on parents and sex.

Apoorva Mukhija was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the episode of "India's Got Latent" which premiered in February. Others who featured in the episode were comedian Jaspreet Singh and content creator Ashish Chanchlani, who were also summoned by the National Commission of Women (NCW) and police along with producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Apoorva Mukhija, who has appeared before the Mumbai Police in connection with the case, on Tuesday returned to Instagram and shared multiple slides of the death and rape threats she has been subjected to in the last few months.

“Trigger Warring: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats,” Mukhija wrote in her post on Tuesday.

“And that’s not even 1% (sic)” she captioned the images.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps returned to social media last week, promising he will be more careful with what he posts online. The Supreme Court had initially restrained Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any programme of his podcast which had a direct or an indirect bearing on the merits of the sub-judice cases he was involved in.

On February 18, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.