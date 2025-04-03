Ranveer Allahbadia opens up about ‘fake friends’ in his latest podcast after the India's Got Latent controversy

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognised as BeerBiceps, has finally addressed the controversy that erupted over his remarks on India’s Got Latent. More than a month after the backlash, he returned with a new podcast episode on his YouTube channel, where he reflected on the experience and how it revealed the true nature of people in his life. Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about the aftermath of IGL controversy

In the latest episode featuring Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche, Ranveer candidly discussed the incident, stating, “Aksar jab aisi cheezein hoti hain zindagi main toh logo ke asli characters dikh jaate hain aur aksar log kahenge, ‘Haan, unn rishtedaaro ka character dikh gaya jo log fake friends the unka character dikh gaya.’ Par iske saath saath bohot logo ke acche characters bhi dikh jaate hain” (Often, when such situations arise in life, people’s true characters come to light. Many will say, ‘Yes, I saw the real side of certain relatives and fake friends.’ But at the same time, you also get to witness the good in people.)

He further added, “Jo actual kareebi ke dost hain voh saare mere liye the. They were all present. Bohot saare mentors aaye. Kuch kuch aise log hain jinse main kabhi zindagi main mila bhi nahi hoon, baat bhi nahi hui hai. Unn logo ne saamne se call karke madad kari. I’m just treating this phase as an opportunity to grow.” (My closest friends stood by me. They were all there for me. Many mentors reached out, including some people I had never met or even spoken to before. They personally called and offered help.)

Reflecting on the situation, he said, “Ab tak ki reflection hai. Kuch log yeh bhi keh rahe hain ki ek saal, do saal break lelo content se aur reflect karo kyuki aapke saath itna bura hua toh shayad ek long-term series of mistakes thi aapki. But vahi main maanta hoon ki yaha tak main action aur mehnat se pohocha hoon. Agar is daldal se nikalna bhi hai toh voh bhi actions and mehnat se hoga, I think. Aur 1000 log 1000 alag tarah ki advice de rahe hain.” (So far, this has been a period of reflection. Some people are saying I should take a break from content creation for a year or two to reflect because something this bad must have been the result of a long-term series of mistakes. But I believe I’ve reached this point through my actions and hard work. If I have to get out of this mess, it will also be through actions and hard work. And right now, a thousand people are giving a thousand different pieces of advice.)

Ranveer had landed in hot water after an episode of India’s Got Latent, where he posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” While co-panelists Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani laughed at the remark, the clip sparked outrage online, leading to multiple FIRs against Ranveer and the show’s producers.

The controversy escalated when the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, compelling Ranveer to issue a written apology. The Supreme Court later granted him interim protection from arrest but condemned his remarks as “vulgar,” stating that his words reflected a “dirty mind” that was an embarrassment to society.