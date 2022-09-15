‘Appeal strict action’: BJP leader on Swaminarayan temple vandalism in Canada

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday expressed disappointment and condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Canada's Toronto. Stating that the purpose of the action was to 'spread hatred', Sirsa appealed to the Canadian government to take action.

"I condemn this incident... its purpose is to spread hatred. Pakistan does this continuously. The US takes a very strict stand in such matters but Canada does not. I appeal to the Canadian government to take strict action in this matter," Sirsa told news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was vandalised with anti-India slogans scribbled on the walls of the temple.

A video of the temple after defacement has been doing rounds on social media in which Khalistani slogans can be seen drawn on the walls.

However, the authenticity of the video has not yet been verified.

The Indian High Commission has taken up the issue with the Canadian authorities and urged them to take prompt action against the culprits. "We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

Canadian authorities have also condemned the incident. Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said 'this type of hate has no place in the GTA of Canada'.

"Let's hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly."

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu tweeted: "We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions."

