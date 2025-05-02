Apple CEO says India to be country of origin for majority of iPhones sold in US

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday stated that he expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin, reported AFP. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that he expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin, as they move away from China due to tariff pressure.(REUTERS)

While iPhones produced in China still account for the majority of US shipments, production in India ramped up after tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and reciprocal duties from China spelled trouble for the company.

Also Read: Apple and India battle time and geography in iPhone production shift

While Apple reported first-quarter earnings that were above expectations, Cook predicts that the US tariffs could cause losses to the tune of $900 million in the current quarter.

"We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter," Cook said.

Also Read: Apple sends new spy threat notifications: What they mean and how to stay secure

"Assuming the current global tariff rates, policies and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs," he added.

Cook also said that Vietnam would be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPod products sold in the US.

Apple shifts production to India

Over the last year, Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, increasing production by nearly 60 per cent, signalling their move away from China as a manufacturing and assembly hub.

Also Read: iPhone fast charging decoded: Balancing battery health and charge speed

While the Trump administration temporarily exempted electronics goods including smartphones and computers from its reciprocal tariffs, the reprieve doesn’t extend to the separate 20 per cent duty on China, applied to pressure Beijing to crack down on fentanyl.

Apple has a nearly 8 per cent market share in India’s smartphone market and sales of its products, mostly iPhones, reached almost $8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, as reported by Bloomberg.