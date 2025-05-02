Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple CEO says India to be country of origin for majority of iPhones sold in US

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 05:00 AM IST

While iPhones produced in China still account for the majority of US shipments, production in India ramped up after tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday stated that he expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin, reported AFP.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that he expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin, as they move away from China due to tariff pressure.(REUTERS)
Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that he expects a majority of iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin, as they move away from China due to tariff pressure.(REUTERS)

While iPhones produced in China still account for the majority of US shipments, production in India ramped up after tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and reciprocal duties from China spelled trouble for the company.

Also Read: Apple and India battle time and geography in iPhone production shift

While Apple reported first-quarter earnings that were above expectations, Cook predicts that the US tariffs could cause losses to the tune of $900 million in the current quarter.

"We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter," Cook said.

Also Read: Apple sends new spy threat notifications: What they mean and how to stay secure

"Assuming the current global tariff rates, policies and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs," he added.

Cook also said that Vietnam would be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPod products sold in the US.

Apple shifts production to India

Over the last year, Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, increasing production by nearly 60 per cent, signalling their move away from China as a manufacturing and assembly hub.

Also Read: iPhone fast charging decoded: Balancing battery health and charge speed

While the Trump administration temporarily exempted electronics goods including smartphones and computers from its reciprocal tariffs, the reprieve doesn’t extend to the separate 20 per cent duty on China, applied to pressure Beijing to crack down on fentanyl.

Apple has a nearly 8 per cent market share in India’s smartphone market and sales of its products, mostly iPhones, reached almost $8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, as reported by Bloomberg.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Apple CEO says India to be country of origin for majority of iPhones sold in US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On