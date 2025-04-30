iPhone fast charging decoded: Balancing battery health and charge speed

Apple iPhones do not offer the fastest charging, let’s be clear on that. That crown belongs to Android, where phones now offer the likes of 120W fast charging, and even faster. That being said, modern iPhones can indeed fast charge. You can push them and Apple does indeed market the phones as being able to charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes with the supplied 20W adapter (iPhone 16 series). Modern iPhones do not offer the fastest charging in the mobile world, but they can still be topped up to around 50% in about half an hour.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

In fact, reports have claimed that the iPhone 16 series can go up to around 30W using third-party chargers like a 35W or even a 65W charger. So, wondering how to fast charge your iPhone? There are several ways you can do so.

Later in this article, we will also tell you how you can strike a balance between fast charging and maintaining your battery health. Read on.

Fast charging basics:

Invest in a fast charger

This is as basic as it gets. You must have a fast charger for your iPhone in order to fast charge it. While you can buy the 20W Apple charger, which is the standard, it charges your iPhone up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

But your best bet would be to buy Apple’s 35W charger. You can also get other chargers which support faster charging.

You can also wirelessly charge your iPhone quickly using MagSafe charging

You can wirelessly charge your iPhone 16 series up to 25 watts with a 30W adapter. This will provide much faster charging compared to, let’s say, a 5W wired charger.

To speed up the charging process, you should tweak your settings

The first thing you can do is turn off ‘Optimised Battery Charging’. This feature limits your charge to 80 percent and slows down the rest, turning it off lets it charge fully to 100 percent faster.

Avoid using your iPhone in hot conditions while charging

If you’re out in broad sunlight and charging your iPhone, it will likely not charge very fast. So, avoid using your iPhone while it’s charging, especially when the outside temperature is high, as much of the energy will be lost as heat.

Ensure you’re using a quality cable

Many people buy fast chargers but ignore the cable they’re using, and in some cases, the cable may not be compatible at all or may not support fast charging. So, ensure you’re using a compatible cable, preferably one directly from Apple or one that is certified for fast charging.

Maintaining battery health while fast charging:

iPhones have lithium-ion batteries, and just like any other phone, they degrade over time. After a while, your iPhone battery will stop holding the same amount of charge that it currently does. However, for this to happen, it must go through several charge cycles.

Apple notes this on its official page and says that no matter how you use a device, a battery’s lifespan is related to its chemical age. Multiple factors come into play, such as the number of charge cycles and how the battery has been cared for.

However, it should also be noted that everyone wants fast charging, so how do fast charging and preserving battery life work together?

You can both fast charge and maintain your iPhone’s battery health by following these key tips:

Do not charge your iPhone overnight

Many of us are guilty of this—we just plug in our phones and forget about them until morning. Don’t do this.Instead, charge your iPhone using a fast charger within a limited time frame. This will actually preserve more battery health compared to having it plugged in all night.

Charge your iPhone within an ideal temperature range

It’s likely that you’ll be charging your iPhone in an air-conditioned environment, but if not, remember that charging it in extreme temperatures can damage the battery. So, fast charge it when the temperature around you is normal.

While fast charging, remove your device’s case

Fast charging can generate heat, and this heat build-up can actually slow down the charging process. In this case, remove the protective cover of your iPhone, as most are made of silicone and retain heat. Removing the case allows the heat to escape more easily. This will enable faster charging and help prevent battery damage due to overheating.

