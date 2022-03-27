Home / India News / Apple CEO shares photos clicked by TN students using iPhone 13 mini
  • People can also visit the Chennai Photo Biennale website to see the photos clicked by students. The website also allows users to book tickets for the exhibition titled 'The Land of Stories.'
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/ @tim_cook
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Apple's chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook in his tweet mentioned 40 students from Tamil Nadu whose stunning work clicked by Iphone 13 mini is being showcased at an exhibition in the coastal state. The exhibition is organised at the Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. It will go on until April 17 between 9:30 AM to 5 PM.

"Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini," the iPhone manufacturers' CEO noted. "Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale," Cook also wrote on the micro-blogging site.

People can also visit the Chennai Photo Biennale website to see the photos clicked by students. The website also allows users to book tickets for the exhibition titled 'The Land of Stories.'

The exhibition is also up at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11am to 10pm. Visitors also have an option of guided tours on the weekends to find out more about the workshops that were held before the showcase.

"Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness," the organisers wrote on their site. "The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer," they also stated.

