Apple Holiday Season sale: iPhone 17 gets flat 5,000 cashback, MacBook Air M4 sees massive pricecut

With Apple's Holiday Season sale in full swing, it is the ideal time to purchase an iPhone 17 in India. All of Apple's products, including the newest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, watches, and even AirPods, are currently discounted. Even while the majority of these offers are bank cashback rather than direct price reductions, the savings are still substantial, particularly for high-end goods, reports Moneycontrol. Best offers on iPhone 17 series: All on the ongoing Apple Holiday Season discounts(Apple)

Discount on iPhone 17

With certain ICICI, Axis, and American Express credit cards, Apple is offering an instant cashback of ₹5,000 on the iPhone 17 series. As of now, Moneycontrol reports that the basic iPhone 17 is sold out on practically every major platform, including Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Apple's website is now the most reliable source for purchases. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is still priced at ₹1,34,900. However, customers with partner cards can receive ₹5,000 in cashback.

Per the outlet, some online sellers are outperforming Apple with discounts as high as ₹9,000. Apple is also offering ₹4,000 in cashback on the older iPhone 16 series.

Also read: Apple plans to upgrade MacBooks and iPads with OLED displays, prices set to rise

Appealing offers on MacBooks

Due to stock constraints, several places have also seen price increases. Therefore, Apple's website is the best place to buy an iPhone 17 from right now. A ₹10,000 quick rebate reduces the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 from ₹99,900 to ₹89,900, making it much more appealing. The same ₹10,000 rebate is applied to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, making their effective pricing ₹1,59,900 and ₹2,39,900.

Vijay Sales, a third-party merchant, is selling several models at significantly lower prices. For instance, the MacBook Air M4 (16GB + 256GB) is priced at ₹91,900 without restrictions. However, the final price is reduced to ₹81,900 with SBI or ICICI card incentives. These larger discounts do not, however, apply to the more expensive MacBook Pro models, where Apple's ₹10,000 refund still offers the best value.

Offers on other Apple products

Apple Watch Series 11: ₹4,000 off

Apple Watch SE 3: ₹2,000 off

AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4: ₹1,000 cashback

iPad Air: ₹4,000 off

iPad and iPad mini: ₹3,000 off

Customers who purchase an Apple Watch will also receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple Music.