e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Videos made by employees inside the factory showed men breaking security cameras, windows and other equipment with rods and sticks. Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons ... with unclear intentions”.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bengaluru
Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said
Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said(AFP)
         

Apple Inc said it is investigating if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-hit iPhone manufacturing facility near Bengaluru, following violence at the plant.

Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 handsets and second-generation iPhone SE devices.

Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said.

Videos made by employees inside the factory showed men breaking security cameras, windows and other equipment with rods and sticks.

Police have arrested 149 people over the violence, a senior police officer said.

Apple said it was dispatching additional staff and auditors to the facility.’

“Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we’re offering our full support to their investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Apple demands its suppliers provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, act fairly and ethically, and use environmentally responsible practices wherever they make products or perform services for the company.

Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons ... with unclear intentions”.

“The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations,” Wistron said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

tags
top news
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In