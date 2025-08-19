Are Mumbai schools, colleges open today? Details here

All schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes both the city and its suburbs, will remain closed on Tuesday, August 19, announced the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening. School students make their way through water logged on Tilak Rd, near Khodadad Cricle at Dadar TT, in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

This comes after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating that the city is very likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

In view of the same, the District Disaster Management Authority declared a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai (city and suburbs).

However, to make sure that studies go on uninterrupted, some schools have decided to shift classes to online mode.

Examinations scheduled in the University of Mumbai for Tuesday have also been postponed to Saturday, according to a circular signed by the University of Mumbai’s Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

Mumbai under ‘heavy rain’ spell

Mumbai has been facing relentless rain for the last three days now, so much so that in a matter of just 81 hours, from Friday to Monday evening, the city recorded 550mm of rain, which is just 10mm short of the average for the entire month of August, Hindustan times reported earlier.

As several parts of the city were submerged on Mumbai due to continuous rain, with no relief in sight, Maharashtra government announced holiday for the afternoon sessions of schools on Mumbai, prompting parents to rush to schools in extreme weather to pick their children.

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman, Eulogious Selvaraj, and her seven-year-old son, Anthony, were crushed to death by a BEST bus while crossing a road after she had just picked him up from school. The woman's daughters, Selina (12) and Agesten (9), survived.

According to the weather department, Maharashtra is very likely to face heavy rainfall till Thursday, August 21. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged people to remain cautious and said that SMS alerts “must clearly mention the exact time and must be taken seriously”.