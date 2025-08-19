Heavy rains disrupt Navi Mumbai, submerged streets make commuting a nightmare

NAVI MUMBAI/PANVEL/URAN: Three days of a relentless, torrential downpour, averaging 100mm has brought the city to a halt. While Vashi recorded the heaviest rainfall in the region, Navi Mumbai too was not spared. Amid prolonged red alerts, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered schools to remain shut for Monday and Tuesday, to protect students from dangerous weather conditions. Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 18, 2025:Water logging at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The rains triggered severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, particularly in Vashi, Turbhe, and Sanpada. In Navi Mumbai, with numerous roads submerged since early Monday morning, two wheelers and other vehicles struggled to navigate the flooded streets causing heavy traffic in certain areas. Fallen trees and broken branches added to the woes of commuters, making it harder to move through the city. At the APMC markets the situation worsened in the day with water levels rising to about 1.5 ft.

The lack of proper drainage in low-lying areas further aggravated the flooding, leading to difficulties for both pedestrians and vehicles. Large potholes in submerged roads only added to the hazards, slowing down traffic and increasing the risk of accidents.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said, “Despite continuous heavy rainfall over the last three days, our teams are fully prepared and working round the clock. I appeal to citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily, remain calm, and immediately contact the NMMC disaster management centres if any difficulty arises.”

While Navi Mumbai faced the brunt of the rain, the neighboring region of Panvel also struggled with waterlogging. In Kalamboli, the murky waters entered homes in low-lying areas, and flooding in the Panvel railway station led to 10-15 minute delays in trains along the harbour line.

The Sion-Panvel highway, a crucial arterial route, connecting Navi Mumbai to the island city was clogged with traffic, especially in the Kharghar section. The congestion was worsened by commuters returning to Mumbai after the long weekend.

In Ulwe, another area under the NMMC’s jurisdiction, a section of the highway connecting the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to Navi Mumbai accumulated up to 2.5ft of water, forcing vehicles to drive through submerged stretches. The stretch has been a recurrent flooding spot, with local residents raising concerns over inadequate drainage solutions and measures to prevent waterlogging. The submerged roads, combined with large potholes, made travel even more dangerous for commuters.

Further south, the situation in Uran was no better. Key roads, including the Uran–Mora route and the area around Bokadvira village, were submerged, making them impassable. Other roads, including those near Jasikhar Road and Vaishnavi Hotel, also faced severe flooding, making it hard to access essential services and commercial areas. Local residents criticised the inadequate drainage infrastructure, which they believe worsened the flooding. The already vulnerable Nagav area was flooded by water from the Dronagiri hills and the nearby Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) site.

The downpour also led to rough seas, and authorities suspended water transport services linking Uran to Mumbai and other nearby locations. Critical routes for daily commuters connecting Mora to Mumbai, or the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves, have been closed for several days.

The suspension has considerably inconvenienced workers, students, and businesspeople who rely on these services for transportation. Local fishermen, who had resumed operations after the monsoon ban, have also been significantly affected and have faced financial losses.

Amid these disruptions and despite the ongoing rainfall, state forest minister Ganesh Naik held a Janata Darbar (public grievance hearing) in Vashi on August 18. The day-long event frustrated local residents as municipal and police resources were diverted from emergency situations to the event. Traffic police were also involved in managing the Janata Darbar, which led to more traffic delays and congestion. Many local residents expressed their anger on social media, criticising the minister’s focus on administrative matters during such severe weather.

After much public criticism, the NMMC finally decided to close schools, but the delay just added to the frustration of parents.

Ganesh Naik meanwhile called up municipal commissioner Shinde and police commissioner Milind Bharambe from the Janta Darbar asking them to be on alert and take necessary action to ensure residents do not face any problem.