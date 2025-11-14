Are schools in Delhi-NCR open or closed today, November 14, amid severe air pollution? Check latest update for Gurugram

Classes for up to the fifth grade in schools of Delhi shall continue to be conducted in hybrid mode today (November 14, Friday), as per chief minister Rekha Gupta’s directive. With air pollution still in the “severe” category, students of Class 5 and below have the option to attend classes either offline or online. The AQI in Delhi-NCR continues to remain between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. (HT_PRINT)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had on Tuesday announced that primary classes will switch to hybrid mode, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).

This directive covers only students of fifth grade and below, so it is important to check with schools directly.

Schools in Gurugram open or closed today?

The Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram announced on November 13 that schools in Gurugram shall conduct hybrid classes for students of up to fifth grade due to air pollution concerns.

“In view of the deteriorating air quality and as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III (Severe Air Quality), classes for students up to Class V in all schools of Gurugram district will now be conducted in Hybrid Mode — both Offline and Online (wherever feasible),” read the announcement.

The option to attend classes online shall rest with the students and their guardians.

No blanket information was available on any online or hybrid classes at schools in the NCR districts of Faridabad in Haryana, and Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) in UP.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level recorded above 400 in the 'severe' category in multiple stations at 8 am on November 13. This is despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).